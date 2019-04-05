ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - New numbers from St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Friday show some of the most violent crime is dropping in 'Hayden's Rectangle.'
'Hayden's Rectangle' is a portion of north St. Louis where 67 percent of the city's violent crime occurs. Chief John Hayden made that area, from Goodfellow to Vandeventer and north of MLK Boulevard, a priority to stop violent crime.
READ: Chief Hayden focusing on 'crime rectangle' in north St. Louis
According to those new numbers from police, homicides are down 14 percent and carjackings are down 25 percent from the beginning of 2019 until April 1 compared to the same time in 2018. Robberies are up 20 percent.
“At least every two weeks I hear gunshots,” said Patricia Burt, who lives in North City. “If we could just make it where I could ride my bike up and down this street and don’t have anyone who thinks I’m a prostitute.”
She's among several people supporting a new effort called 'Grill to Glory.' James Clark, who started Better Family Life, is behind this newest project aimed at making churches the focal point of communities.
“Those churches working together can change the culture in these neighborhoods in about six months," said Clark. “They can do what the police department can’t do, what politicians can’t do.”
Clark is rallying the 112 churches located within 'Hayden's Rectangle' to grill in their parking lots every Saturday. So far, more than 50 churches in the area are on board.
“Once you turn that grill on, first the children will come to get a hot dog, then the parents will come and then you can say why don’t you come visit our church," said Clark.
Pastor Michael Franks with New Salem Baptist Church strongly supports the plan.
“As opposed to running away from the community, we want to embrace the community," said Franks.
Pastor Clinton Stancil with Wayman AME Church says he feels 100 percent confident 'Grill to Glory' will make a difference on crime.
“We want to draw the people in so we can begin to have those conversations that we need to have with community about what’s going on," said Stancil.
'Grill to Glory' begins Saturday, May 4 and runs weekly from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.