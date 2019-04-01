NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A north St Louis neighborhood is taking a stand against illegal dumping as they work to revitalize the area.
Fatimah Muhammad with The Hyde Park Neighborhood Association said they discovered an illegal dumping area in an alley during a recent community clean up.
“There is a lot of potential in this area and because it has been set aside and left to die, for lack of better word. It has become the stomping ground and throwing ground for all kinds of trash,” said Muhammad.
Muhammad said they are now pushing to have the area cleaned up.
Alderman Brandon Bosley said he is in the process of requesting to buy 200 cameras for the area to hold people accountable.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department launched a Trash Task Force in January 2018 to crack down on illegal dumping.
In it’s first year, the city placed 100 cameras in alleys and vacant lots. This year, it plans to add 100 additional cameras.
In 2018, 242 summons were give which resulted in 880 hours of community service and $43,293 in fines.
For those like Muhammad who are helping to reinvest and revitalize the Hyde Park area, now is the time for them to take control of their own community.
“This is no different than Lafayette, than Soulard, Benton Park, all it takes is a turn around, all it takes is us coming together, it takes an entire city not just Hyde Park,” said Muhammad.
