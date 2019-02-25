ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis native was part of an Oscar winning team Sunday night.
Kevin Mayes was head tailor for ‘Black Panther,’ which won for Best Costume Design.
Mayes attended Normandy High School. He also previously worked on the award-winning movie ‘Selma.’
