(CNN) -- Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat and chairwoman of the influential House Financial Services Committee, said Thursday that her sister passed away from the coronavirus.
In an interview with the Grio, Rep. Waters said her sister's passing was "one of the most painful things that [she] ever had to experience in [her] life.”
Homegoing services will be held in St. Louis, the Grio reported.
"I'm going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri right now, infected by the coronavirus," Waters said on the House floor ahead of a vote on a package worth more than $480 billion in COVID-19 response in April.
Waters was speaking in support of the already passed Paycheck Protection Program and the Health Care Enhancement Act, which passed a House vote earlier this week. This legislation will provide $370 billion in funding for small business loans and $100 billion for hospitals and additional coronavirus testing.
She has served in the Congress since 1991.
Waters is not the only member of Congress who has personally experienced the pain of the virus. This morning, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts shared that her brother passed away after testing positive for coronavirus.
