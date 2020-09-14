ST. LOUIS (AP) — The remains of a Missouri soldier who died nearly 70 years ago in the Korean War will be buried Thursday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis County.
The burial plan for Jerome V. Hummel of St. Louis was announced by the Army on Monday.
Hummel was a corporal who was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces. He was 23.
Remains turned over by North Korea in July 2018 were tested, including DNA analysis, and proved to be those of Hummel.
