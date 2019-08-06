ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis was named the eighth best pet-friendly city in the United States, according to a recent WalletHub report.
The report compared U.S. cities across 24 key metrics, such as veterinary care costs, animal shelters per capita, and other categories.
St. Louis ranked highly in a number of these metrics, including:
- 25th – Veterinary Care Costs
- 17th – Dog Insurance Premium
- 24th – Veterinarians per Capita
- 22nd – Pet Businesses per Capita
- 21st – Dog-Friendly Restaurants per Capita
- 40th – Dog Parks per Capita
- 19th – Walk Score
- 3rd – Animal Shelters per Capita
- 20th – Pet Caretakers per Capita
Scottsdale, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix ranked number one, with Kansas City, Mo. and Chicago, Ill. ranking at 51st and 79th, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.