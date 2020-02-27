ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis is one of the top travel destinations in the country!
Tripadvisor ranked the Gateway to the West the sixth best trending destination in the country for 2020.
According to Tripadvisor, the trending category “recognizes destinations that saw the biggest increase in positive reviews, booking interest and searches over the last year.”
The top trending destination in the United States for the year was found to be Key Largo, Florida. Moab, Utah, Anna Maria Island, Florida, Santa Barbara, California and Brooklyn, New York rounded out the top five.
