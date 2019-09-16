ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis has been named one of the Most Fun Cities in America.
WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 66 key metrics to compile their list.
St. Louis came in 18th overall. The city also ranked 8th in bar accessibility, 19th in restaurants per capita and 26th in number of attractions.
The city that topped the list was Las Vegas, with Orlando and New York rounding out the top three.
