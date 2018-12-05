ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Wednesday, the XFL announced St. Louis will officially be getting another professional sports team.

The league, which positions itself as an alternative to the NFL, announced St. Louis is one of eight cities to get a team when play begins in 2020.

On their website, the XFL says of St. Louis:

"The gateway to the west, St. Louis represents opportunity, promise, and a legacy of great football. We are proud to restore The River City’s rightful place among pro football cities and we will not stop there. We pledge to bring St. Louis a team deserving of a passionate and football-starved fan base. In 2020, St. Louis will once again have its day in the world of professional football."

The XFL is a professional football league led by Vince McMahon, founder of the WWE. He tried to start the league in 2001 and put on one season before shuttering the endeavor. This time, the league is billed as a more fan-friendly product than the existing professional league.

McMahon said the league will have no cheerleaders, no National Anthem protests and no players with an arrest record.

The eight teams, which reside in Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Seattle, Washington D.C., Tampa Bay, and St. Louis, will play 10 games. There will also be a four-team playoff.

St. Louis is the only city to be chosen that does not have a current NFL team.

Fans can reserve season tickets at The Dome for the 2020 season with a $50 deposit on the XFL website.

Team names have not been announced, but apparel for the city's team are available for sale.