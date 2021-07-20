City Foundry STL food hall to open next month Visitors will be able to grab a bite to eat inside the City Foundry next month!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Gateway City is officially in elite company, as Time Magazine named St. Louis as one of the world's 100 greatest places.

City Foundry STL was singled out as a celebration of the city's culinary versatility, and the emergence of high-end hotels like Le Meridien and 21c Museum Hotel were recognized as symbols of urban renewal in the heart of the Midwest.

St. Louis City SC was also noted, with the article stating that the brand-new stadium "will be home to the city’s first MLS team when it debuts in a revitalized section of downtown, not far from the landmark Gateway Arch National Park."

[READ: St. Louis City SC to open play in St. Louis in 2023]

The stadium itself will add to a long-running downtown renovation, which includes a revamp of Union Station, capped by the construction of the St. Louis Wheel and the opening of the city's new aquarium.

Also mentioned by the article is the Brickline Greenway, a years-long development effort to connect the city's landmarks and parks through a system of pedestrian and cycling trails.

To view the full list of the World's 100 Greatest Places, click here.