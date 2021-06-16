ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louisans are the second-best drivers in the country, according to QuoteWizard.
QuoteWizard analyzed two million car insurance quotes from drivers in America’s 70 largest cities for the rankings. The factors looked at included: Accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations.
Birmingham, Alabama was named the best driving city, with St. Louis and Little Rock rounding out the top three. The analysis concluded that St. Louis had significantly more speeding tickets than the winner, which is why it cinched the number two spot.
On the other end, Omaha, Riverside and Bakersfield were named the top three worst driving cities.
