ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite some calls to change the name of St. Louis, Governor Parson has told President Donald Trump that it’s not going to happen.
St. Louis Public Radio reports that the issue came up Tuesday in Washington, D.C., when Gov. Mike participated in a discussion about reopening schools across the nation.
At one point, Trump asked Parson, “And you won’t be changing the name St. Louis, will you?” Parson chuckled and replied, “No, we won’t.”
A petition with about 1,000 signatures seeks the name change, citing the treatment of Jewish and Muslim people by 13th Century French King Louis IX, the city's namesake.
