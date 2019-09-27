ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis NAACP, faith groups and civil justice groups are asking that a top official with the city police union be fired over statements about the city's prosecutor.
St. Louis Police Officers' Association Business Manager Jeff Roorda said during a radio interview this month that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner should be removed "by force or by choice."
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the groups wrote the union to say that Roorda's comment incites violence.
Roorda told the newspaper that he had not seen the letter. A union statement said Roorda referred to Gardner losing her law license or being indicted and was not inciting violence.
Roorda and other union officials earlier called for Gardner's resignation after she appeared to agree that an encounter in which police shot a drug suspect should not have happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.