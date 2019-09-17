ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The fallout from former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s guilty plea to federal corruption charges continues. Now, the NAACP of St. Louis is getting involved.
The organization claims minority and women-owned businesses were excluded from many design and construction related deals over the last four years in St. Louis County, under Stenger’s leadership.
The group is seeking an audit and investigation into what they call the racially predatory actions of Stenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.