ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis rapper and producer MVSTERMIND is preparing to take the stage for the first time in months. On September 25 he will perform at the Old Rock House in downtown St. Louis, but the crowd will be capped at 10 percent.
“It has been so long since we’ve been able to be in front of real people,” said MVSTERMIND.
The Old Rock House announced they are slowly starting to open their doors this month with a series of shows. There will be only 50 tickets sold for each show, limiting their capacity to a tiny fraction. Guests will have to have their temperature checked and they must wear masks. Guests will have to sit at tables for two or four.
At the Pageant in the Delmar Loop, they’re working on a plan to present to the city in hopes of holding concerts for local acts.
“We’re hoping that hosting some of those shows will take the sting out of it, but as far as anyone traveling on a tour bus or trucks, probably spring is optimistic,” said owner Patrick Hagin.
Hagin explains national acts continue to cancel or postpone shows. It's happening both on the music side and the theater side. At the Fabulous Fox theater they have A Christmas Carol and Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer scheduled for December, but those shows remain up in the air.
“We are waiting to hear from producers as to the status of the December shows still on our calendar, but we expect they will be cancelled for this season. We will send that notification as soon as this is confirmed,” said a spokesperson for the Fox.
The months of canceled shows is why theaters and venues are calling on Congress to pass some sort of aid package. On Tuesday night, venues across the country were lit up red to raise awareness for the #SaveOurStages Act.
“If we go another three or four months without help of some sort there’s going to be a tidal wave of places going under,” said Hagin.
The Save Our Stages Act calls on the Small Business Administration to make grants eligible to live venue operators, promoters, producers and talent. They could be used for payroll, rent and utilities.
The RESTART Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Roy Blunt, extends the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to support small businesses.
A spokesperson for Rep. Ann Wagner said she supports both pieces of legislation.
Congress returns after Labor Day to take up these bills and others.
