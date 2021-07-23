ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A murder suspect is back in custody after issues within the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office resulted in his release.

U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Campbell in Jennings. He was charged with first-degree murder in the April 9, 2020 murder of Randy Moore. He was released earlier this week after his first-degree murder charge was dropped. A judge made that ruling after St. Louis prosecutors failed to show for several hearings. It was discovered, this prosecutor was on maternity leave and no one was reassigned to the case.

Governor Mike Parson weighed his opinion on issues with the Circuit Attorney's Office on Friday. He made several posts on Twitter, at first saying "the dysfunction in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office and its unwillingness to take violent crime seriously has once more cost St. Louis families justice."

Parson then said "Last year, we tried to address this issue by proposing legislation that allows the Attorney General to prosecute violent criminals in the City of St. Louis. There is an obvious need for this to be revisited."

We've reached out to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner about the governor's statements but we haven't heard back.