ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Louis is much closer to taking a $5 million step in the fight against violent crime.
Thursday, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment approved the funding for Cure Violence program.
Cure Violence is a wide-ranging program that's being used in several other major U.S. cities, and approaches crime as a public health issue.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said she is hopeful it can make a real change in the city's crime numbers.
"They have committed that if we apply all of the elements, they call it fidelity, that we should see a 30 percent reduction in violent crime," she said. "We certainly are very hopeful about that."
Thursday's vote was unanimous. The full Board of Aldermen will vote on the measure Friday morning.
