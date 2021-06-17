ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All detainees at St. Louis City's Medium Security Institution, known as the Workhouse, were moved to the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis Thursday morning.

Interim St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom said in a Thursday afternoon call with media that the City Justice Center is at 95% capacity with the 57 additional inmates. According to the city's website data, the justice center is at 100% capacity.

Isom ensured that no overcrowding was taking place by merging the two facilities, in addition to having adequate staffing.

City's 'Workhouse' to change, but not close entirely, internal emails suggest St. Louis City's Medium Security Institution, known as the Workhouse, may not be shut down after all, but rather renamed and used in a different capacity, according to internal memos obtained by News 4.

The Workhouse is closed for the time being as the city makes repairs to the facility that could take a year or more.

"I'm worried about them being able to get home at the end of the day and get back to their families, my officers," said Jeff Haantz, union representative for correctional officers at MSI and CJC.

"With the two recent riots, it doesn't seem appropriate right now. We're rushed, trying to fulfill a campaign promise," said Haantz.

With MSI's and CJC's staff all together, Haantz says they're still short 30 additional guards.

Mayor Tishaura Jones made a promise to close the Workhouse within her first 100 days in office.