ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis is mourning the loss of blues and soul singer Kim Massie.
Massie, who sang everything from R&B to country, reportedly died Monday.
The St. Louis native was awarded two “Best Female Vocalist of the Year” awards from the Riverfront Times. She also had a starring role in a Black Repertory Theater production of “Ain’t Nothin But the Blues.” In 2016, she made her television debut covering “I Finally Forgot Your Name” by Long Tall Deb during the season premiere of ‘Good Behavior’ on TNT.
During her career, Massie shared the stage with many artists, including Nelly, Chuck Berry and Cyndi Lauper.
