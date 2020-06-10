ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was a close call Nina Cherry says could have ended her children’s lives.
Tuesday night, Cherry came home to eight bullet holes in her home on James Cool Papa Bell Avenue.
“I can’t even come up and stand up here for too long without even breaking down because, because just this alone I can’t protect them from everything” said Cherry.
The most frightening bullet came through her son’s bedroom, piercing through the wall a couple of inches above his bed.
She said had they not been playing video games, she could be telling a more morbid story.
“I’m a black mother in this neighborhood, just because I live here doesn’t mean I have to be subjected to this violence that’s here, period,” said Cherry.
St. Louis Metropolitan police are investigating.
Cherry said right now she’s focusing on moving to another apartment.
