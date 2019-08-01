ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 28-year-old woman is accused hitting her three children with a hammer.

Jazmin Curry is charged with three counts of child abuse or neglect.

Police said she hit her three children, ages 8, 6 and 5 with a hammer. All three had bruises, scratches and redness. The 8-year-old suffered bruising on the eye, police said.

The 8-year-old told officers that her mother grabbed and struck her arm. Police say the child suffered a broken arm.

