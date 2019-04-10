(KMOV.com) - Regina Sykes is about to celebrate what would have been her daughter, Monica's, 28th birthday.
Monica went missing from Berkeley in 2016. More than five months later, investigators discovered her body in Kinloch. Her boyfriend is serving life in prison for her death.
Sykes is now calling on other parents to talk about how serious it is to run away and not tell someone where you will be.
“We’ve got so many kids that really and truly are missing and not on their own that it takes away the resources for searching for those kids that are actually missing," said Sykes.
She believes more and more teens don't understand the seriousness of running away.
“We’ve got people out there searching for the kids and then to find out just like a day or two later they’re okay, they’re home. Okay parents, it’s time to have the conversations again," said Sykes.
She posted a video on Facebook asking parents to talk with their teens about the consequences.
"We won’t take it as serious when we keep seeing that they’re missing for a day and then they show up a day later," she said in the video posted to Facebook.
She volunteers with a group called 'Search and Rescue' which helps families in St. Louis look for their missing loved ones.
“I would say we get anywhere from maybe 10 to 12 a week saying people are missing," said Sykes.
According to Namus, a website that tracks missing persons across the country, there are at least 80 open missing persons cases in St. Louis County alone.
“Police don’t have the resources they need to do searches and to just focus on missing persons," said Sykes.
St. Louis County Police sent a statement to News 4:
"We are a professional police department that responds to all calls for service. Parents have the right to be upset and worried about their runaways, but that doesn't mean the police departments are not trying to find their loved one. We have resources, but each case is different depending on why the runaway left, how long they have been gone, what was said when they left etc."
You can read the St. Louis County Police Department's policy on missing persons and runaways below:
