ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis CITY SC announced their roster for the upcoming STL CITY 2.
This team will take part in the MLS NEXT Pro League. This will be a team mixed with professional players and local players from the St. Louis CITY’s MLS NEXT Academy.
Players will gain experience playing along side and against professional players.
“MLS NEXT Pro is the perfect platform for us to continue laying the foundation as we build out our team ahead of our inaugural MLS season in 2023,” St. Louis CITY’s Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “We were able to bring in some exciting players that I think the fans will love, but we were also able to promote some of our academy players, which is very important for us as a club.”
St. Louis CITY 2 is one of the 21 clubs that will compete in the new MLS NEXT Pro league. They will compete in the Western Conference with Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Minnesota, Portland, Salt Lake, San Jose, Seattle, and Vancouver.
To view the roster, click here.
