ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com0 - The $461 million Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium project planned in Downtown West won’t be receiving state tax credits this year.
A meeting was canceled Tuesday by the Missouri Development Finance Board (MDFB) after the board had “already exhausted the 2019 tax credit allocation and the cap was not increased”.
In December, St. Louis City, the St. Louis Development Corporation and the MLS ownership group applied for a total of $30 million in tax credits over two years (2019 and 2020).
MDFB has an annual cap of $10 million in tax credits it can award.
To go above that cap, approval is needed from three cabinet officials. The approval wasn’t there and Tuesday’s meeting was canceled. There are no more MDFB meetings planned for the rest of 2019.
The applicants were invited to return to the board in January where the board could "consider approving a smaller request for credits within its existing caps".
“This is an exciting project. The ownership group should be commended for their leadership and initiative on this project and longstanding support for the St. Louis region.,” said a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “We understand they are disappointed with this decision. While we support the project, we do not believe that increasing program caps to authorize $30 million in tax credits for a stadium is the right decision for Missouri.”
News 4 reached out to MLS4TheLou’s ownership group for a statement and are waiting for a response. They didn’t have anyone available to speak Tuesday.
The ownership group consists of the Taylor Family of Enterprise Holdings and Kavanaugh Family of World-Wide Technology.
MLS4TheLou is hosting an open house where the public can ask questions Thursday, December 19 at the Pear Tree Inn on Market from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The stadium is planned to be ready for play in March 2022.
