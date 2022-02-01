ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis MLS team has signed Bosnian left back Selmir Pidro.
He will join the STL team in July 2022 after finishing his last season with FK Sarajevo, and he will make his debut for the season in 2023.
“Pidro is a very hard-working player that not only fits well with our style of play but is a young player with significant experience,” St. Louis CITY Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “He’s been on our radar for a while now and we’re confident that he can have immediate impact in the league.”
Pidro was born in Bugojno, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He started playing soccer in his hometown with Iskra Bugojno, before signing with FK Sarajevo’s youth academy in 2014.
The 5-foot-10 defender made his debut for FK in August 2018 and scored his first goal for them that led to a 3-1 win over NK Celik Zenica. He also led FK to four titles, including the first League-Cup double title in 2018-19.
Pidro was also a member of the Bosnian National Team in March 2021. From there, he moved up to senior rank to play against Costa Rica.
“Quite honestly, he embodies the kind of player we are trying to attract here in St. Louis,” President and CEO of St. Louis CITY SC. Carolyn Kindle Betz said. “We are very pleased to have secured a rising talent who will fit in perfectly with our community.”
