ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Caroline Kindle Betz, the leader for MLS to the Lou, offered new information about a timeline for the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Betz said the ownership group hopes to begin construction on the 22,000-seat stadium in January. Right now they’re currently working to acquire the land from MODOT.

With the release of the stadium renderings last week, the owners are excited to show St. Louis more of what will happen at the new site including concerts and even NCAA events.

"While soccer is a very large component of this we can do bigger than soccer and we wanted to make sure it was inclusive of all communities and there's lots of things happening in Downtown West,” Betz said. “What a great way to turn this into the center of Downtown West other than the 17 days there’s a game."

We hoped Betz would answer some important questions, like team name and colors. However, the ownership group said they’re not ready to announce that information just yet but said they received thousands of suggestions from the St. Louis community.