ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Caroline Kindle Betz, the leader for MLS to the Lou, offered new information about a timeline for the new soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.
New renderings obtained News 4 by St. Louis City Wednesday show where the new Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium plans to be built not far from Union Station.
MLS4TheLou on Thursday formally released their plans for a 31-acre development in Downtown West.
Downtown businesses leases terminated, one owner believes MLS stadium development is pushing them out [UPDATE]
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Jawad Rahimi said he’s rented the space for his JR Market on Olive S…
Betz said the ownership group hopes to begin construction on the 22,000-seat stadium in January. Right now they’re currently working to acquire the land from MODOT.
With the release of the stadium renderings last week, the owners are excited to show St. Louis more of what will happen at the new site including concerts and even NCAA events.
"While soccer is a very large component of this we can do bigger than soccer and we wanted to make sure it was inclusive of all communities and there's lots of things happening in Downtown West,” Betz said. “What a great way to turn this into the center of Downtown West other than the 17 days there’s a game."
We hoped Betz would answer some important questions, like team name and colors. However, the ownership group said they’re not ready to announce that information just yet but said they received thousands of suggestions from the St. Louis community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.