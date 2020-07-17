ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber announced Friday that the St. Louis expansion team will be delayed a year in its debut to 2023 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The inaugural seasons for expansion teams in Charlotte and Sacramento were also delayed.
MLS4TheLou CEO Carolyn Kindle Betz said they have been working closely with the league and collectively agreed to the delay.
[RELATED: 'Something bigger than a stadium'; MLS4TheLou unveils plan for new district in Downtown West]
"We're still moving full-steam ahead on the stadium, new hires, and more! We look forward to sharing our club name, crest and colors soon," Betz said. "We can't wait to get on the pitch in 2023."
MLS4TheLou said construction on the team's stadium district and team headquarters in Downtown West is still moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.