ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Microfest will return next weekend to celebrate its 24th year in Forest Park.
The event is a craft beer tasting festival that offers attendees the chance to sample craft beers, taste delicious local cuisine, and enjoy live music over a two-day event.
More than 100 breweries and homebrew clubs, and 400 local and national craft beers will be featured this year.
Tickets for Microfest can be purchased for any of the following sessions:
- Friday, May 3, 6-10 p.m.
- Saturday, May 4, 1-5 p.m.
- Saturday, May 4, 6:30-10 p.m.
General admission costs $45, with proceeds from the St. Louis Microfest directly benefiting Lift For Life Gym.
Tickets are on sale now. For more information click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.