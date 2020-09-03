ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Less than a week after St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot and killed in the line of duty, 28 men and women took their oath to serve as city officers.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department held an emotional graduation ceremony in Forest Park Thursday night.
A moment of silence was held to remember Officer Bohannon.
Each recruit went through a little more than 30 weeks of training and did most of that during a pandemic. The recruits were celebrated but also reminded of the dangers and challenges they will soon face.
“As you know, seven of our officers have been shot since June the 1,” Chief John Hayden said. “And Officer Tomarris Bohannon made the supreme sacrifice on the past Sunday.”
The other theme of the night was police accountability.
As deadly police interactions across the country grip the nation, Hayden addressed the issue.
“Our authority to use deadly force when reasonably necessary and our training, which is quite extensive, we should be held to a higher standard than that of the average citizen,” the chief said.
