ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A bill pumping more than $1 trillion in U.S. infrastructure is sitting on President Joe Biden's desk.
The bill would send more than $17 billion to Illinois and $9 billion to Missouri. The White House hasn't yet released how much local governments will receive.
The East-West Gateway Council of Governments projected all the infrastructure projects in the Bi-State region will cost $7.5 billion.
Executive director Jim Wild told News Four some of the projects are funded and some are not.
"In the state of Missouri, you know, we consistently rank--or are graded Cs and Ds for our bridge infrastructure," Wild said.
According to Wild, the Missouri Department of Transportation is currently identifying infrastructure projects that aren't being funded right now, with the hopes of having them funded by the infrastructure bill once it is signed.
"Hopefully, we'll be able to start those projects sooner rather than later," St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said during a COVID-19 vaccine press conference for kids. "Although our water system has the best-tasting water in the Midwest or in the country, it still can use improvement."
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri voted against the infrastructure bill. Bush said she wanted another bill supporting climate change, universal pre-K and health care to be considered in addition to the infrastructure bill.
"I support Congresswoman Bush's stance on that, because what she originally wanted was to vote on both bills together, because there was no guarantee that the other would be voted on if one was," Jones said.
