ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV) — The nonprofit behind an effort to merge the city of St. Louis with St. Louis County says the consolidation would save the region's taxpayers nearly $5 billion in the first 10 years, but some local leaders are questioning the numbers.
Better Together released its fiscal analysis Wednesday. It says the merger would save taxpayers $250 million per year by 2026 and more than $1 billion in the 10th year by streamlining government, taking advantage of economies of scale and eliminating duplication.
The consolidation plan revealed in January calls for changing the Missouri Constitution by creating a new class of local government.
Leaders of several of St. Louis County's 88 municipal governments oppose the plan. Municipal League of Metro St. Louis Executive Director Pat Kelly says the financial analysis fails to offer specific details about the savings.
The group’s plan calls for one mayor instead of a city mayor and county executive. Voters would elect a 33-member Metro Council, whose members would represent districts that would be approved by the St. Louis County Council and St. Louis Board of Alderman.
In addition, police departments would be consolidated and there would be one accredited department that would be held accountable, with oversight, by all of the Metro City's citizens while providing best-practice level of community policing.
