FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A pair of men from St. Louis are accused of shooting a gun in a Fairview Heights park Monday afternoon.
Gustavo Alvarez-Gomez and Jordy J. Sanchez-Andrade, both 22, allegedly walked into a wooded area at Pleasant Ridge Park around 3 p.m. Shortly after entering the area, several gunshots were heard.
Officers arrived at the park and found the two men in the area as described by a witness. The suspects attempted to run, according to Fairview Heights police, but officers were able to corral and arrest them.
When the two were arrested, police said they found the gun they were allegedly shooting hidden a short distance away. Authorities also reportedly found a small amount of cannabis in their vehicle.
The St. Louis men have each been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. They are being held on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.