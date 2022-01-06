St. Louis medical leaders urge community against COVID-19 testing at emergency rooms, city adds more testing capabilities

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Medical leaders in the St. Louis region are asking the community to do their part in preventing emergency rooms from becoming flooded with people seeking COVID-19 tests.
"Waits in the emergency department right now are very high,” said Dr. Robert Poirier. “The health care system in general is backed up because the hospital is having trouble getting patients to nursing homes and rehab centers. That in turn backs things up in the hospital, which in turn backs up waits to get patients upstairs into inpatient rooms, and so they have to stay in the emergency department, and we have to care for them until there's space available."
Poirier is a Washington University Emergency Medicine Physician and Clinical Director for the Barnes-Jewish Emergency Department. As of Thursday, he said the emergency department at BJH will not be testing people who show up with no symptoms.
“Because we really have to preserve the resources for those that need it, and people will just have to be patient and wait and find other avenues to get the test,” he said.
People exposed to COVID-19 who are presenting serious symptoms like chest pains, high fevers, and severe headaches should be checked out at an emergency room. For those recently exposed or who need to be tested to return to work or school and do not have symptoms should be utilizing pop-up testing sites, state and local testing locations or retail pharmacies.
People presenting mild to moderate systems can check in with their primary health care provider for tests or convenient care locations.
“Right now the demand for testing is at an all-time high,” said Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Director of Health for the City of St. Louis.
Today, St. Louis City’s public health department announced two new partnerships to expand COVID-19 testing within the city limits. One of those partnerships is with Nomi health, which will offer an additional 500 to 1,000 tests per day.
"The other partnership is with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Centene Health, and other public health partners, which will provide an additional 500 to 1,000 tests a day," said Davis. "Overall, we will be positioned to provide an additional 1,000 to 2,000 tests per day in the City of St. Louis, much needed during this unprecedented crisis."
The city is currently averaging under 2,000 tests administered per day, but with the new partnerships, city leaders hope they can alleviate some of the additional demand facing hospitals and their ERs.
"We’re in the midst of an alarming public health crisis. The current surge in new COVID-19 cases is presenting record number of cases. The actual volume of cases though threatens to overwhelm our hospitals," said Davis.
St. Louis City’s current positivity rate is 33 percent, which Davis said is alarming because the city should be aiming for 5 percent or lower.
The public can begin to schedule for those available tests on the city's website as early as tomorrow. Public testing locations can be found here.
Locations where those tests will be provided will be announced Friday, and those tests will be available starting next week.
