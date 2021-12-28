St. Louis medical experts explain shortened CDC quarantine policies and when to get tested for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - While cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise in St. Louis, confusion may be setting in for residents as to why the CDC is loosening it's COVID-19 quarantine policies to five days of isolation.
"The data shows that by five days after most of the transmission is minimized, not all of it, which is why you need to wear a mask for the following five days,” said Dr. Marya Strand, Chief Medical Officer for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. “But for five days, that's when you're most likely to transmit the virus."
The new CDC guidelines essentially state that if you tested positive for COVID-19 or develop symptoms of COVID-19, if you're asymptomatic by your fifth day of quarantining, you can leave isolation. However, you should still wear a mask for an additional five days.
"All of us, whether we have COVID or not, if we're ill, if we have symptoms of a viral infection, we should be staying home and not working,” said Dr. Strand.
If you have been vaccinated and/or boosted within the last six months and have been exposed to COVID-19, you should wear a mask around other people for 10 days and try to get tested five days after being exposed. If you have been exposed and have not been vaccinated, boosted, or received a vaccine in over six months, you should quarantine for five days and wear a mask for five days after. If you cannot isolate, wear a mask for 10 days.
Dr. Strand says while this gives the public more flexibility to return to everyday life, people should not let their guard down about how transmissible this new variant can be.
"I think we're going to see exponential increase in testing positivity. I think we're going to see big increases in staff that are out, and that's going to be true for schoolteachers and hospital staff, and doctor's offices and police, and firefighters, and all of the first responders,” she said. “So, I anticipate we're going to be working with really slim staff across a lot of the public functioning.
With this new quarantine guidance in mind, if you are symptomatic, you should seek out testing as soon as possible. However, for people who have been exposed and not showing symptoms, it might be worth waiting before you take a test.
"If you had an exposure, then it is recommended that you test basically five days after that...and with Omicron, potentially, you could even test sooner because we know that it is transmitted much more quickly, so you could maybe try even three days afterwards,” said Dr. Maya Jerath, a Washington University Immunologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “But by five days you should certainly have a test."
Asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic residents should also avoid utilizing the emergency department or urgent cares for testing to save those resources for people who may need more immediate medical attention.
"Because those rapid tests are in dwindling supply, and how you act for the next 24 hours probably shouldn't change based on whether you're COVID positive or negative at that moment. If you have the flu or have another highly transmissible illness, you probably need to isolate at home for 24 hours and wait to get your results back,” said Dr. Strand. “The emergency departments are already overwhelmed with people who are looking to get tested, urgent cares are just seeing very high volumes of people who are looking to get tested."
There’s also been renewed attention on what masks work right now at curbing the spread of this new variant. Medical experts like Dr. Jerath say while any form of protection is better than none, there are more effective masks that can be used help slow the spread. N-95 or K-95 masks are useful for more vulnerable populations or to protect people in health care settings. For the rest of the public, she recommends surgical masks.
“These are sometimes called procedure masks, you can buy them at all drug stores. They're the three-ply woven masks that are used in hospitals,” said Dr. Jerath.
Right now, hospitals across the country are also beginning to roll out new guidance for when health care employees can return to work. The CDC’s updated guidance says health care workers with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic can return to work after seven days with a negative test. Dr. Strand says for hospital systems like SSM Health, these new guidelines hopefully will help in address dwindling staff sizes as more staff become exposed and/or infected with the new variant.
"I think where it's going to impact is for those folks who are asymptomatic and positive to be able to get them back into the workforce safely, a couple days earlier, that will be helpful, said Dr. Strand.
