ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis health experts have created a petition "Health Before Wealth" demanding city and county leaders to not reopen businesses on May 18.
“This is about everybody’s health and safety in the entire region,” said Brendan Ziebarch.
ER doctor Laurie Punch said this decision will put millions at risk.
“If we’re not making our decisions on solid public health principles then what are we making them on?” asked Dr. Punch.
She’s been on the front lines for weeks, seeing firsthand the toll of COVID-19.
“I am worried about the day in and day out experience of this lethal, unstoppable virus,” she said.
Experts like Punch said this decision is a political move to get the economy moving and not one based on medical fact.
She said there hasn’t been a significant decline in coronavirus cases for the recommended 14 day period.
“I do not deny that the numbers are coming down, but they’re coming down slowly and we’ve plateaued for quite some time,” Punch said.
Punch said the only way to reopen safely is having adequate coronavirus testing, enough PPE for all residents, and suitable protections at all workplaces.
Those who’ve signed the petition left messages like “protect our city” and “please don’t open until it’s safe.”
News 4 reached out to both the city and the county for a comment.
Mayor Krewson’s office sent this statement:
"We understand if there's concern about the gradual easing of some of the restrictions we put in place nearly two months ago. That's why we're moving slowly and being very mindful that we restart responsibly and gradually. No one is required to open back up on Monday. Employers, employees, consumers, and the public alike must all remember to continue practicing social distancing, good hygiene, and wearing masks/face coverings."
County Executive Sam Page has not responded to our request yet.
Dr. Page did announce earlier this week specific guidelines are in place for businesses to follow before opening.
Petition organizers said if this May reopening goes on as planned, increased cases will be unavoidable.
For more information on Health Before Wealth, visit here.
