ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A group of St. Louis hospitals, universities and cancer organizations are joining together to offer free mobile mammograms to women in need.
“Thanks to Siteman Cancer Center and Washington University’s School of Medicine, cancer screenings will be offered to women who otherwise may not have access to these services," said County Executive Steve Stenger.
On May 14 and 15, the Siteman Mammogram Van will be conducting no-cost, no-insurance-needed mammograms from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 14, the van will be at the Community Action Agency of St. Louis County, Inc. and on May 15 it will be at Feed My People.
Each exam takes about 20 minutes and results are reported to the patient within seven to 10 days.
The Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Washington University School of Medicine, Susan G. Komen Missouri, and the St. Louis County’s Office of Community Empowerment are among the event sponsors.
Mammograms will be available by appointment only for women over the age of 40.
To make an appointment, call (314) 747-7222.
