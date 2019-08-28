ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mayor Lyda Krewson is asking Missouri lawmakers to change state law to let St. Louis and other cities require concealed weapon permits.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Krewson's comments came a day after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson rejected a request from the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus that lawmakers take up gun violence in St. Louis and Kansas City during a special legislative session planned for September.
At least 13 children have been killed by gunfire in the city of St. Louis this year.
The Missouri Legislature in 2017 allowed non-felons to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Krewson said she has asked Parson to back legislation letting cities of a certain size require permits.
Krewson made the comments at the monthly board meeting of a regional planning group.
