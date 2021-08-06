ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and some members of her staff are quarantining after a city employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Jones tweeted out the information Friday afternoon, just before she was set to participate in a meeting of Board of Estimate and Apportionment. Jones took part in the meeting via Zoom. Spokesperson Nick Dunne says the entire mayoral staff will be working from home until they get negative test results 3-5 days after exposure. Everyone in the office is vaccinated, Dunne said.

Jones said she will not be appearing at a series of community events over the weekend as a precaution.

