ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Lyda Krewson, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards and Police Chief John Hayden have come out in favor of a national database for bad and corrupt cops, national standard for police training and the hiring of mental and behavioral health specialists to assist police officers.
The three made the announcement in a joint statement Tuesday afternoon.
They also said that every use of deadly force will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to “determine the reasonableness of an officer’s actions.”
In the statement they layout all of the work they say the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has done to address use of force policy.
They laid out six steps the department has taken:
- De-escalation training since 2014
- Continuing implicit bias training and racial equity training for police has been mandatory since 2014.
- The police department does not teach or sanction any type of chokehold technique. That police was established in 2007.
- Police department members have a duty to intervene.
- Police officers can’t fire their gun at a moving vehicle unless someone inside is an immediate threat to the officer or another person. “Additionally, an officer remaining in the path of a moving vehicle, whether deliberately or inadvertently, is not justification for shooting at a moving vehicle. Conversely, members are prohibited from discharging firearms from a moving vehicle.”
- Training and instruction for police officers says the least amount of force reasonably necessary should be used. “The use of deadly force is a last resort in ensuring the safety of all…We also strive to develop competent officers with a high level of integrity to know when and how to engage in any type of force.
You can read the full statement below:
