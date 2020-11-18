St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson will not seek re-election in April and will retire.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said she will retire after the end of her term. 

"I am now pushing 70. So after a lot of thinking and a lot of discussion with my family, I decided to retire in April and not run for re-election this coming Monday," Krewson said on Wednesday. 

Krewson was elected mayor in 2017, as the city's first female mayor. She served on the Board of Alderman for 20 years before becoming mayor. 

“I spent 23 years as an elected official ... It’s been the biggest honor of my life," Krewson said.

She said she will focus on the pandemic, the economy and the "heart-breaking gun violence" for the rest of her term.

"I love St. Louis. I'll always put it first," Krewson said. "I'm proud of what we accomplished but elections are about the future and I know that St. Louis, we have the talent and the heart to build a better St. Louis."

Krewson was at the center of protests this summer following the death of Greorge Floyd. St. Louis residents protested outside the mayor's home, calling for her resignation. Krewson was adamant Wednesday these protests are not why she's retiring.

The move comes weeks after St. Louis residents approving Prop D, which brings ranked-choice voting to city elections. Krewson expressed skepticism of Prop D before it was voted on, saying it would confuse voters.

2021 mayoral candidate Treasurer Tishaura Jones supports ranked-choice voting. Krewson defeated Jones by 888 votes in the Democratic Mayoral primary in 2017.

Some have said ranked-choice voting would hurt Krewson's chances for re-election. Wednesday, she said she still thought she could win a second-term even with ranked-choice voting place, adding that Prop D's passage did not factor into her decision to retire.

Jones released the following statement about Krewson's retirement:

Alderwoman Cara Spencer, who is also running for mayor next year, tweeted about Krewson's retirement:

