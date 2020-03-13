ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The mayor of St. Louis City went out for lunch as a show of public support as the concern grows over the coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor Lyda Krewson went to Dao Tien on Olive Street to show her support saying there are 88,000 workers in the hospitality industry in St. Louis.
"This COVID-19 situation is very rough on businesses and workers," Krewson said.
News 4's Ray Preston has more in the above video.
