ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Krewson announced that applications are now being accepted for residents needing rental and mortgage assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Krewson’s office, $5.4 million in federal CARES Act funds are being made available through a new program called St. Louis City CARES.
Many residents and families in St. Louis are on the edge of eviction or losing their homes as a result of the pandemic.
The St. Louis City CARES program is designed to give those individuals financial assistance so their roof can stay over their head during this challenging time, said Krewson.
On May 29, Mayor Krewson announced a $64 million funding package through the CARES Act and other federal sources to address the health, humanitarian, and economic impacts of COVID-19 on St. Louis and its residents.
Assistance is limited to $3,500 per household. Both tenants and homeowners in the City of St. Louis are eligible. Applicants must also be able to demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19. Examples include lost wages due to lay off/furlough, delayed unemployment payments, doctor’s note demanding quarantine, medical hospitalization records, or other unique circumstances approved by DHS.
Forms of assistance that are available include rental arrears, rent payments, and mortgage payments under the following criteria:
• Rental arrears must be in the months of March-November of 2020. Up to three months of rental arrears can be paid per household.
• Rent payments must be for the months of July-December 2020. Up to three months of rent payments can be paid per household.
• Payments of past/current mortgage payments are allowed when there is no impending foreclosure proceedings or filings.
Up to three months of mortgage payments can be paid per household.
Submission of an application is not a guarantee that your application process is complete. All applicants who submit this initial application will be contacted by a St. Louis City CARES provider who will schedule an appointment to discuss their personal circumstances, provide information about required documentation, and assist in the completion of the required forms.
The provider will let applicants know if they are approved for assistance and the dollar amount of assistance to be provided.
To apply for program, visit the St. Louis City CARES website here to learn more and begin the application process.
If you do not have access to the Internet, call 314-657-1650 to receive an application.
