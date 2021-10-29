ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis aldermen voted unanimously to extend the city's mask mandate through November. The mandate was set to expire Sunday after being in place since July 26.
"The members of the Board of Aldermen continue to rely on the expertise of our local public health officials and the City Health Department in making their decision to continue the mask mandate in the City," Mary Goodman said in an email. Goodman is the legislative director to Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.
Goodman said Reed strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated and follow local health guidelines.
