Lance Corporal Noah Bratch surprised his family outside his sisters' homecoming dance on Saturday night - and boy were they happy!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis family celebrated a different kind of happy reunion this weekend.

Bratch is stationed in Japan and hasn't been home in more than two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. His dad was the only family member who new he was coming home and helped with the special surprise. 

