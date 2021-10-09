ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis family celebrated a different kind of happy reunion this weekend.
Lance Corporal Noah Bratch surprised his family outside his sisters' homecoming dance on Saturday night - and boy were they happy!
Bratch is stationed in Japan and hasn't been home in more than two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. His dad was the only family member who new he was coming home and helped with the special surprise.
