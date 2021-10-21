ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis Marine was shot in the head while driving in Iowa and remains in the hospital, struggling for his life.
Lance Corporal Gabe Heffner, 20, was shot in the head while driving back to his grandparent's home in Iowa City. His car had veered across a highway median and came to a stop in a ditch.
Heffner went to Kirkwood High School and graduated in 2020. His parents live in St. Louis.
Doctors said they won't be able to remove the bullet from his head and they had to remove part of the left side of his skull to allow for swelling. His pressure levels are back to normal but he's having trouble regaining movement in the left side of his body.
A GoFundMe Page was set up to help Heffner. Click here if you'd like to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.