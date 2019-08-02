ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man with a mental condition is missing, police say.
35-year-old William Jackson Jr. was last seen in St. Louis on July 22.
He has been diagnosed with a mental condition and police believe he may not have his medication with him.
Jackson is described as 6'3" tall, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
According to his sister, he could be walking or hitching a ride to Kansas City or Minnesota.
Anyone with any information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5338.
