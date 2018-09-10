ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man is the newest millionaire in Missouri.
Allen Young Jr. claimed the top prize of $5 million after purchasing a "$5,000,000 Big Money” scratchers ticket at the Schnucks Market on Ladue Road on Aug. 25.
Young’s win marks the 123rd time a Missouri Lottery player has won more than $1 million on a scratchers tickets.
