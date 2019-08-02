ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Friday to a charge stemming from the shooting death of a Laclede Cab Company driver.

38-year-old James Flannel called a cab on June 25, 2018 just before 9 p.m.

The driver, Boris Iouioukine, picked him up in a red minivan. When the van reached the 2500 block of East Dodier, police say Flannel shot and killed Iouioukine and left his body on the street.

Flannel then drove the cab to a home in the 10000 block of Duke Drive, parked it in the driveway, and fled.

Iouioukine’s body was found by police around 9:30 that night. His cab was found the next morning, and police were able to locate a bullet casing on the driver’s side floor as well as a water bottle that reportedly had Flannel’s fingerprints on it.

Flannel was charged the next day and police were able to locate the nine-millimeter in Spanish Lake Park two weeks later. The gun matched the shell casing used in the crime.

Flannel was charged with carjacking, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, and shooting a gun in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The third charge, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, is what Flannel pleaded guilty to Friday morning.

As part of Flannel’s plea agreement, the parties will recommend at the time of sentencing that a sentence of life imprisonment be imposed.

Murder suspects escape Lincoln County Jail, carjack vehicle, lead officers on chase 2 suspects believed to be inmates from the Lincoln County Jail carjacked someone before leading officers on a multi-county chase and crashing in North County Monday night, police said.

Flannel previously escaped the Lincoln County Jail with an accomplice in July 2019, carjacking a man and leading officers on a multi-county chase.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff, Flannel and 26-year-old Kurt Wallace improvised a makeshift saw from broken parts of an electric hair clipper and used it to weaken a metal restraining bar that was later ripped from the cell wall.

A deputy found the damaged wall at 8:34 p.m. and immediately placed the jail in a full lockdown, but the two had found a man backing out of his driveway in Troy, Missouri and managed to get his vehicle.

"One of them was bloody and he'd been cut on the hand. He told me he'd been shot and needed to get to the city because his father was a police officer," said Dale Averitt, whose car the pair took.

After he refused to give them a ride, both men opened the front car doors to enter. Scared for his life, Averitt got out the car as the suspects fled the area.

Multiple police agencies were able to track the stolen car using GPS.

"We were able to call OnStar with the VIN and they were able to activate the OnStar system and track it,” said Troy police detective Tony Stewart.

Police began tracking the stolen SUV from near eastbound Interstate 70 near TR Hughes Boulevard in O’Fallon, Mo., officials say.

Police said Wallace and Flannel then led the officers on a chase before the SUV lost control on the wet pavement and hit an embankment near the Hanley exit on Interstate 70.

They were both taken into custody.