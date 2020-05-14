ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Walt Timpe's car looks like it's straight out of the movie Ghostbusters. A South City man is now using his vintage car to help ease fear of the coronavirus.
Timpe, a father of five, bought the 1965 Chevrolet Impala from a man about 15 years ago.
"The youngest daughter said that it could be a Ghostbuster car and I said okay," said Timpe. “It started out kind of small Ghostbusters and it got more and more stuff on it. Now it’s got $3,000 worth of stuff on the roof.”
Timpe drives the car in parades and past homes for birthdays. The most popular day for the Chevy is Halloween. He even dresses in his Ghostbusters jumpsuit and carries his PKE meter and protein pack.
When COVID-19 hit, Timpe knew he wanted to change things up to lift people's spirits.
“All it was, was putting something on license plate and putting a different emblem on the door," said Timpe.
Sporting the newest decal, dedicated to stomping out the coronavirus, Timpe said people often stop to take pictures of his vehicle, give him a thumbs up, or honk.
“We’ll lift people’s spirits instead of chasing people’s spirits around," said Timpe. “They’re really tired of being in their home and if they get out and see something like this it just makes them smile, they aren’t all down and trapped in the house."
The car is in the shop for a little getting some repairs. When it's finished, Timpe plans to hit the road again trying to make as many people smile as possible.
