STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man and 3-year-old boy from St. Louis were seriously injured when the 4-wheeler they were on hit a tree in Ste. Genevieve County Friday evening.
The accident happened on Lakeview Drive near Ocelot Drive just around 6:00 p.m.
Police say a 46-year-old man was driving a 2006 Polaris Sportsman 500HD that went off the left side of the road, and hit a tree and concrete traffic barrier. Both the driver and 3-year-old were ejected.
Both victims were airlifted to a hospital.
